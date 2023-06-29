Sutton Coldfield Amazon site to open in October
Amazon's new £500m site in Sutton Coldfield is due to open in October.
The fulfilment centre will employ 1,400 people at first, rising to more than 2,000 in the next three years.
At the same time, its older Rugeley site is due to close and Amazon has offered all 1,000 employees there the chance to move 20 miles to Sutton Coldfield, or to other sites.
Work on the 547,000 sq ft site is almost complete and recruitment for a number of roles has begun.
Jobs will include pickers, engineers, HR, finance and IT specialists and operations managers.
The new building, at Peddimore, includes three floors with robots to help select the stored items.
It will focus on storing millions of smaller items which will sit waiting until they are purchased.
The Peddimore centre is one of two new fulfilment centres announced by the company in January, with the other to be created at Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham.
Such centres represent the second step in the firm's selling process - taking goods from vendors which initially arrived at one of its two large centres in Coventry and Doncaster.
The goods are then stored in the fulfilment centres until they are bought and transferred on to sorting and delivery centres.
