E-scooter trial paused until crash victim's inquest heard
A new trial of electric scooters is on hold until an inquest has been held into the death of a boy following a bus collision.
The Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) contract with Voi ended in March and procurement for the new contract was paused amid safety concerns.
In April, it was announced British company Beryl had won the new contract.
However, the trial is subject to improved safety arrangements, the West Midlands Mayor said.
Mustafa Nadeem, 12, was killed when an e-scooter he was riding was involved in a crash with a bus in Birmingham last December.
An inquest into his death is scheduled to take place on Thursday.
Speaking at a neighbourhood forum meeting in Moseley, Andy Street said no announcement would be made on dates until after the hearing.
Mr Street said: "There was very unfortunately a boy killed on an e-scooter in Bordersley Green last year who was 12 years old.
"So, an inquest into his death is this week. It's very important that we hear the evidence that comes out there."
Mr Street said, subject to improved safety arrangements with the new operators, the scooters were due to return in mid-to-late July.
"We haven't actually announced the date yet because we do need to hear the inquest first," he said.
The new e-scooter scheme, which will be run by Beryl, will be integrated with the West Midlands Cycle Hire scheme, allowing users to access both services via the same app.
