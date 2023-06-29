Fatal crash e-scooter unlocked with child account
A rental e-scooter used by a 12-year-old who was killed in a crash had been unlocked by a friend with an under-16 bank account, an inquest has heard.
Mustafa Nadeem was involved in the crash with a bus in Birmingham in December.
The e-scooter trial in the city, which stipulated riders had to be over 18, had been run by Voi, until the contract ended in February.
Mustafa's inquest heard he died due to multiple injuries.
The hearing on Thursday was told the 12-year-old was riding the e-scooter on a pavement in Bordesley Green on 6 December, collided with a pedestrian and fell into the path of the bus.
In a tribute, Mustafa's parents described him as a "loving boy", adding: "His pure innocent soul lit up the streets of our neighbourhood and without him everything seems so dull."
Driving licence
The family told Birmingham and Solihull Coroner's Court they wanted operators to use facial recognition to ensure users were over 18.
A trial to test the technology is under way in the French city of Lyon.
The Birmingham scheme's website stated riders must hold a provisional or full driving licence, however Mustafa's 14-year-old friend had transferred a Voi account from a parent to unlock the e-scooter.
Jack Samler, a general manager at Voi, told the inquest that when accounts are set up, both a driving licence and a photo of the user were required.
Coroner James Bennett said the family had suffered every parent's nightmare.
He said he would send a prevention of future deaths report to the transport secretary and to the West Midlands mayor Andy Street.
He said such a report was designed to improve future safety, adding that Voi had not cut any corners and had used similar practices to other providers.
Speaking afterwards, Mr Samler described the death as "a tragic accident", adding his thoughts were with the Mustafa's family.
"We have an extra ID verification check in place over and above Department for Transport requirements, to prevent misuse of our e-scooters by people younger than 18 years old," he said.
"We will review the conclusions of the coroner and work with the Department for Transport to see if there is anything more we and the industry can do to ensure underage people aged do not ride e-scooters."
A new e-scooter operator has been chosen for Birmingham, but the city's trial was paused pending the outcome of Thursday's inquest.
