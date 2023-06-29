Digbeth: Three murder arrests after man fatally stabbed
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed at a home in Birmingham.
The young man was found with serious injuries at an apartment in Bradford Street, Digbeth, just after 06:00 BST, officers said, and died at the scene.
Two men aged 18 and 21, and a 20-year-old woman remain in custody, said West Midlands Police.
A police presence will remain at the scene, detectives said.
The force said it was keen to hear from anyone with information on the incident.
