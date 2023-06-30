Quadbikes brought in to control Dudley's weeds
Quadbikes are being introduced to speed up weed control in Dudley.
The local authority said staff have previously had to walk the streets and parks with hand-held sprayers.
The three quadbikes will allow the council to free up those staff to carry out other tasks, such as grass cutting, it said.
The council said the bikes would cost £6,000 annually and it made the decision to buy them after feedback from residents.
Damian Corfield, the councillor responsible for roads and environmental services, said: "These new bikes mean we can go to a new level in tackling weeds."
He said weeds were a "big issue" for people in the town.
