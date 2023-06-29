Oldbury: Pair jailed for brutal attack on man, 71, and boy
- Published
Two people who were part of a masked gang that held a knife to the throat of a seven-year-old boy have been jailed.
A 71-year-old man was also stabbed and hit in the face with a hammer, police said, in the raid on the family home in Oldbury in February 2019.
The robbers fled with cash and jewellery.
Stewart Homer, 43, and Susan Scott, 45 were sentenced to 16 years and 14 years in prison respectively at Birmingham Crown Court.
Homer of Bluebell Road, Dudley, and Scott, of Hollywell Close, Coseley, were found guilty of robbery, wounding and possessing an offensive weapon on Monday.
West Midlands Police said the 71-year-old victim had been left with life-changing injuries, while his wife had a necklace ripped from her neck in the "terrifying ordeal".
The force said it was still hunting the other members of the masked gang.
Det Insp Jacqueline Nicholson said: "This was a brutal and terrifying attack with no regard for the ages of the victims.
"The robbers used excessive violence and not only caused physical injuries but have left psychological scars."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk