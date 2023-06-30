New pay deal offer as police called in Sandwell bin strike row
A new pay deal has been offered to workers as bin strikes in Sandwell reach the end of the fourth week, a union says.
Police have been called to help refuse workers who are not striking get in and out of one of the depots.
Some residents have complained of piles of rubbish across the borough.
The GMB union and Serco are involved in a dispute over pay. Sandwell Council apologised for a backlog in waste collection.
Firefighters took to social media to issue a fire risk warning about piled up waste, while West Midlands Police said there have been growing concerns over lorries being unable to access the Shidas Lane depot in Oldbury due to demonstrators.
"It reached a point where these actions - and stopping the collection of waste over a period of time - was considered across all public services to be creating a risk for public health and safety in the community," a spokesperson for the force said.
Officers were called to the site on Wednesday to help refuse workers get access to and from the depot. No arrests were made.
The strikes were also raised in the House of Commons on Wednesday by the MP for West Bromwich West, Conservative Shaun Bailey.
However, an end may be in sight as the union has confirmed talks with Serco and ACAS have resulted in a new deal.
'New offer'
Justine Jones from the GMB Union told BBC WM: "We have now got an offer from the company which we are going to put to the members. We've had meetings with ACAS and Serco earlier this week and they confirmed an offer in writing on Wednesday."
Wendy Colley, 68, a West Bromwich Charlemont estate resident , said she used to have a weekly collection for general rubbish and recycling, but the situation had deteriorated.
She said: "I'm really annoyed, because you are constantly looking out of the window to see if the binmen have been to collect.
"We've got a big wildlife area at the top of the road now as foxes are always roaming around at night."
The council apologised for the inconvenience and urged residents that crews are working to clear the backlog and will continue to over the weekend.
