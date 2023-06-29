Ronan Kanda: Vigil for victim of mistaken identity murder
A vigil has been held to mark the anniversary of the death of a teenager who was killed in a case of mistaken identity.
About 70 mourners have gathered at the scene where Ronan Kanda, was murdered on Mount Road, Wolverhampton - just yards from his family home.
In tribute to the 16-year-old, gatherers recited poems and released balloons and doves on Thursday.
Two 17-year-old boys were convicted in May and are awaiting sentencing.
In the moments leading up to his death, Ronan had left his home to buy a PlayStation controller from a friend's house at about 20:00 BST on 29 June last year.
He was attacked from behind as he walked home listening to music through his headphones.
Earlier the same day, one of the attackers had picked up a ninja sword set and a machete from a post office after buying them online, a murder trial heard
He had taken a dislike to one of Ronan's friends and the two had previously fought, police said.
The victim's mother, Pooja Kanda, previously told the BBC: "He made me the happiest mother in the world. Ronan is every mother's dream, a loving, caring son and I am proud of my son."
His father, Chander Kanda, said the family was in "constant pain" after his death and "it will be with us for the rest of our lives".
The teenagers, who cannot be named, will be sentenced on 13 July at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Two other men, Joseph Whittaker, 18, of Raven Hays Road, Birmingham and Josiah Francis, 20, of Westcote Avenue, Birmingham, were found not guilty of murder.
