Digbeth flat where man stabbed was being used for parties
- Published
An apartment where a man was stabbed to death was being used as a venue for a party advertised online, police said.
A 20-year-old man died after being attacked at the flat on Bradford Street, in Digbeth, Birmingham, at about 06:00 BST on Thursday.
West Midlands Police believes a large number of people were present in the flat at the time.
Two people arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed while a third, an 18-year-old man, remains in custody.
"We believe people may have information, photographs or videos of the party and incident," said Det Insp Jim Mahon.
"We ask that anyone present come forward to provide us with information about the event. Also for the public to send in any media that may assist."
The force has set up a specialist portal for witnesses to share information and footage of the event.
Det Insp Mahon said the victim's family was being supported by specially trained officers, adding they were "understandably devastated at the loss of their loved one in such tragic circumstances".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk