Blind archer fulfilling childhood dream on world stage
A woman who took up archery after a series of strokes caused her to lose her eyesight has qualified for a major international tournament.
Trish Gracesmith, 57, from West Bromwich, responded to her condition by taking up archery, to keep herself active and in a routine.
She said she had dreamed of becoming an archer from a young age.
Now, she will compete at the International Blind Sport Federation (IBSA) World Games in August.
Mrs Gracesmith, who has five children, started having strokes when she was 33 and gradually lost her eyesight over a number of years.
She said: "It left in increments and in 2015 I was told it couldn't be rectified - that's when it hit me the hardest. When the curtain fell, I was in shock."
After taking up archery, she competed in her first competition in 2021 against other blind and partially sighted, as well as fully-sighted archers.
She has since won several trophies, become a three-time record holder, and topped the visually impaired archery charts in Great Britain in a number of categories.
Mrs Gracesmith will now compete in the IBSA World Games, which is being held in the UK for the first time.
Events involving a number of different sports and more than 1,250 competitors from 70 nations will take place in the West Midlands between 18 and 27 August.
The 57-year-old said: "To lose my sight and end up doing what I wanted to do as a youngster is something I did not think was possible."
