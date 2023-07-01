More than 70 motorists stopped in Birmingham crackdown
- Published
More than 70 motorists have been stopped as part of a day of action targeting dangerous driving, police have said.
West Midlands Police (WMP) carried out a joint road safety operation on Friday, which saw key routes near Birmingham city centre being monitored.
The force said one of those stopped was allegedly watching a video on their phone while driving.
The operation followed a series of serious and fatal hit-and-run crashes.
Hussien Nur Teklise, 45, died after a city centre crash on 16 May, while another cyclist in his 40s was killed in the Erdington area on 31 May.
In Kings Heath, a boy and woman were seriously injured when a car struck them on a pedestrian crossing on 15 June.
More than 40 vehicles were pulled over near Belgrave Middleway on suspicion of a number of offences, including having visibility-reducing tinted windows, as well as driving without insurance or with dangerous defects.
Along the Hagley Road, more than 30 motorists were stopped, including a disqualified driver and another who had no documentation.
Officers also offered lessons to drivers on how to safely pass cyclists.
WMP said about 10,000 cars were seized from uninsured drivers in the region every year, with about £90,000 in speeding fines issued.
Adam Tranter, the West Midlands walking and cycling commissioner, said it was "like shooting fish in a barrel, but the fish are really quite dangerous and I don't want to be walking or cycling with my kids with these people when they can't see out of their windows properly or they don't bother with insurance".
Supt Gareth Mason said his force were "investing heavily" into tackling the problem.
He added that 23 additional officers have been put on road policing and a number of operations on the issue were under way.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk