Man charged over Digbeth stabbing of promising footballer Ashley Day
A man has been charged with murder over the stabbing of a promising footballer at a party, police have said.
West Midlands Police said Ashley Day, 20, died at an apartment on Bradford Street, Digbeth, just after 06:00 BST on Thursday.
His family said he had "excelled" at Newport County's academy and had been a "very well-mannered and loving boy".
The force said Gurveer Bhandal, 18, had been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
Paying tribute to Mr Day, his family said he had "just been accepted to study sports science at Brunel University and was very excited to start later this year".
"He was very passionate about football and excelled at Newport football academy," they said.
They said he was "a great big brother and protector to his mum, younger brother and his family".
"Anyone who knew him will tell you how he exuded joy and happiness and always wanted the best for everybody," they said.
"His smile was infectious and his sense of humour was out of this world.
"Our hearts are bleeding for our model son."
Appealing for witnesses, Det Insp Jim Mahon said officers believed there "may still be people who may have information, photographs or videos of the party and incident".
The force said two other people who were arrested as part of the investigation have since been released and would face no further action.
Mr Bhandal is due before Birmingham Magistrates later.
