Driver who killed Birmingham pedestrian urged to contact police
- Published
A motorist who hit and killed a pedestrian before driving away has been urged to come forward by police.
West Midlands Police (WMP) said a man was hit by a car which did not stop on Washwood Heath Road, near the junction with Bennetts Road, in Birmingham at about 02:00 BST.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics just before 03:00.
The force said it was examining CCTV to identify the car but urged the driver "to do the right thing".
On Friday, the force carried out a road safety operation, which saw key routes near the city centre being monitored, with more than 70 motorists stopped.
The force said it would be intensifying its efforts and conducting more operations across the region in the coming months.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk