Wolverhampton council leader dies after cancer battle
- Published
The leader of the City of Wolverhampton Council, Ian Brookfield has died.
The 57-year-old was diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year, the authority said, and died on Sunday after fighting a "fearless battle".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute and said "he gave many years to local government".
"He led his city through the pandemic and drove the work to support residents through the cost of living crisis," he added.
Deputy council leader Stephen Simkins and the authority's chief executive Tim Johnson described him as a "proud and committed leader of the city".
He was "relentlessly dedicated to serving the people of Wolverhampton until the end", they said.
"He will be remembered by all who met him with great affection and a deep appreciation for his years of public service to the city he loved."
Mr Brookfield represented the Bushbury South and Low Hill Ward for Labour and was first elected in 1995.
The former nurse and Royal Mail worker served as mayor in 2015-16 and became leader of the council in 2019.
While serving as mayor he raised more than £17,000 for his chosen charities.
