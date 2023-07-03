Murder arrest after man found dead at his Rugby home
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at his home in Warwickshire.
Emergency services were called to a property on George Street, in Rugby, at about 17:20 BST on Sunday and found the 61-year-old victim inside, police said.
A 33-year-old man was arrested just before 19:00 and remains in custody on Monday.
Det Insp Gareth Unett said there would be an increased police presence in the area.
However, he added the death was being treated as an isolated incident.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.