Ryan Passey: Family hope for new evidence and charges
- Published
The family of a man fatally stabbed during a night out hope new lines of inquiry will lead to fresh evidence being brought and charges.
Ryan Passey was stabbed during a night out in Stourbridge. Kobe Murray admitted stabbing him but was acquitted by a jury of murder and manslaughter.
West Yorkshire Police has been looking at the West Midlands Police investigation into Mr Passey's death.
The family has seen the finished report but it has not yet been made public.
The review has made 18 recommendations to West Midlands Police.
Family spokesperson Jason Connan said, while some details of the review had been "extremely upsetting", the family hoped new lines of inquiry would lead to fresh evidence and charges.
"We now know and we feel confident that a thorough review has been done and hopefully it's another step forward in our fight for justice for Ryan," he added.
West Yorkshire Police met Mr Passey's family and Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb on Monday and the family said they had been invited to meet West Midlands detectives to discuss the recommendations.
In a post on social media they thanked the West Yorkshire force "for their work in helping the family achieve justice."
"A number of these recommendations are investigative and relate to either new lines of enquiry or opportunities afforded owing to advances in investigation methods," the family's post said.
There were also recommendations for West Midlands Police itself, it added.
The West Midlands force confirmed homicide officers were assessing the review "to determine the next steps" and would meet with Mr Passey's family to discuss them.
At a trial at Birmingham Crown Court in 2018 Kobe Murray admitted stabbing Mr Passey at Chicago's nightclub, but said he had "pushed out" during an altercation in defence.
Mr Passey's family has since been campaigning for victims in serious criminal cases to challenge and appeal jury verdicts after acquittal.
In 2021, the family won a civil case against Mr Murray and were awarded almost £10,000 in damages.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk