Wolverhampton head teacher admits sex with employee in office
A head teacher had sex in his office with a staff member on a day pupils fought and assaulted employees.
Adam Price was executive head of Northern House School Academy Trust in Wolverhampton at the time of the incident in January 2020.
A professional conduct panel heard the sexual activity, during the school day, was captured on CCTV.
Mr Price admitted unacceptable professional conduct at a hearing in March but escaped a teaching ban.
The educator appeared in front of a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) professional conduct panel in Coventry in March.
The panel heard he led the trust, which operated a school for pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs and a primary pupil referral unit (PRU), from April 2017 to February 2020.
The incident came to light after two anonymous letters were sent to the school questioning the staff members' relationship, panel members were told.
On 14 February 2020 the head was given a letter of suspension and immediately resigned. He was referred to the TRA six days later.
On the day in question there had been three assaults on staff and four fights between pupils, it was revealed. Cover had been requested and off-site training cancelled due to three members of school staff being absent.
Members heard an analysis of CCTV footage revealed the pair were in an office for three hours and 50 minutes, with both at times unclothed.
Mr Price admitted having sexual relations during the school day, and that his conduct amounted to both unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.
He also admitted failing to place the safety and welfare of children above all else and breaching school policy by not declaring the personal relationship.
In considering whether to recommend a prohibition order, the panel reviewed positive character references and a "good" Ofsted inspection report.
Members acknowledged the teacher's genuine remorse and "valuable contribution to education," adding the detrimental effect of the public findings would be sufficient to send an "appropriate message".
The panel concluded a prohibition order was not "proportionate or reasonable", due to a strong public interest in retaining Mr Price in the profession.
The recommendation was upheld by the Secretary of State for Education.
Northern House School Academy Trust was taken over by The Shaw Education Trust in March 2020, which now operates Pine Green Academy and Evergreen Academy at the Cromer Gardens site.
