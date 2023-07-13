Police officers forced to abandon holidays for court cases, federation says
- Published
A West Midlands Police sergeant forced to return from his family holiday at short notice to give evidence in court says the system needs to change.
Police officers are regularly summoned to appear in court as witnesses but the police federation said more and more are being asked to cut short holidays.
It takes its toll on the wellbeing of officers, it said.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it made "every effort" to ensure witness availability.
"However, ultimately listing is a matter for the court, which has to balance many competing requirements when scheduling hearings," a spokesperson added.
Traffic officer Mitch Darby, 38, was on holiday in Wales when he was summoned to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
He was contacted on a Friday and the court case was being held on Monday. Three hours into a five-hour journey back he was told the case was adjourned.
The West Midlands Police Federation said officers were asked to "block-book" three weeks for each crown court trial in which they might be required to give evidence.
This led to long periods when they could not book leave, said federation representative Det Sgt Jason Dooley, who also described "more and more" officers being asked to cut short pre-booked holidays.
Sgt Darby said the situation was unfair and "taking its toll on the wellbeing of officers".
"I can see why we're losing so many bobbies," he added.
Sgt Darby, a father-of-two, said he sent an appeal to the CPS highlighting his annual leave, which was refused.
However, the Ministry of Justice said the CPS had no record of the appeal.
"I was almost certain that the case wouldn't go ahead but I couldn't risk getting a disciplinary. I felt like I couldn't say no," he said.
"My wife is an inspector in the force, so - as you can imagine - trying to get time off together, as a family is hard," he said.
Det Sgt Dooley said, although officers were paid double time if required to attend court while on leave, they would prefer their availability to be taken into account and block bookings reduced to a week.
He added the federation would challenge any misconduct regulations brought against members who objected to being called back from annual leave.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk