Halesowen flowers wrecked ahead of planned judging visit
- Published
A man has been arrested after award-winning flower planters were vandalised just a week before judges were set to visit the town centre.
Halesowen was crowned third for its floral displays in the world in 2019.
But flowerbeds were wrecked and soil strewn across the high street on Tuesday.
The community has come together to get them back bursting with colour, ahead of the Royal Horticultural Society regionals next week.
Halesowen Business Improvement District (BID) said it was "absolutely devastated" to be told what had happened.
A CCTV team spotted the vandalism in the early hours of the morning and the planters, which were ready for judging, were "wrecked".
Halesowen BID manager Vicky Rogers said: "It was a right mess... It's not what the town needs, especially with just a week until judging."
West Midlands Police has been contacted for a comment.
Ms Rogers added there was a "wonderful community in Halesowen" who rallied together on Tuesday.
She said: "Also thank you to the council staff that helped with the clean-up and repair - and a big thank you to all the members of the public and businesses such as B&Q and All Occasions that have come forward to provide support."
Ms Rogers stated: "Big pat on the back for Halesowen - it just shows you the passion and community spirit we have here."
In 2019, it placed third behind entries in Hungary and Canada in the Communities in Bloom contest.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk