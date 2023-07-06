Repair work on historic Wightwick Manor begins
Work to restore an historic attraction has begun after a £800,000 funding boost.
The timber frame, windows and chimneys of Wightwick Manor, Wolverhampton, are being repaired due to age and weather damage, the National Trust (NT) says.
The project to repair the Grade I listed building, which dates from 1887, is expected to take three years.
The Victorian manor, gallery and surrounding grounds will remain open to the public while work takes place.
Wightwick Manor was once the home of the Mander family and now houses a collection of William Morris furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers and stained glass.
After more than 125 years, the building's ornate oak timber frame has deteriorated and begun moving out of place, the NT said.
Plaster panels have also become loose, oak pegs have started falling out and window frames are in need of repair.
Tracy Williams, general manager for the trust, said: "This important project will safeguard the building, and its internationally recognised arts and crafts collection, for future generations to enjoy."
