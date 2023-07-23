Volunteer-built skate park in Bournbrook saved from closure
A volunteer-built skate park threatened by new homes and a supermarket expansion plan has been saved, volunteers say.
Bournbrook Skate Park in Birmingham was under threat from a social housing application and expansion plans by a nearby Aldi store.
Volunteers who cleared the area and built the facility three years ago campaigned to keep the area open.
They said they had been "given the green light" by the council to stay.
Aldi had originally planned to expand an existing store onto nearby basketball courts. The basketball courts would move to the skate park's area.
Birmingham Skate Space director Berni Good said the supermarket would instead pay about £433,000 towards the courts being relocated elsewhere.
"It's a lot given we thought in August 2020 we were going to be knocked down," she said.
"But it's a group of volunteers who have come together and set this up at no cost to the council or government.
"We've given 130 coaching sessions free of charge and are in discussions with the council about working with them more to address facilities and coaching in the city."
Aldi said permission had been granted for the expansion and it was continuing its discussions with the council about the plans to relocate the courts.
The volunteers cleared rubbish and needles out of the space to create a "family-friendly" park which attracts many children and young people as well as Rory, a young Team GB Olympic hopeful.
It was the first DIY project of its type to be given formal skate park status by authorities having met safety standards, the volunteers said, adding that has also been endorsed and supported by Skateboard GB, the sport's national governing body.
Aldi had been great to work with in changing its application, Ms Good said, and the park team were having on-going discussions with the council about further facilities.
"There's no where for kids to skate in the winter and an indoor park is needed, so we're working with the council on a legal, safe space for people to skate on indoors and a facility in the city centre.
"It's great to see so many people using the park - there's lots of girls too - since it's been in the Olympics, there's been a great more interest in the sport which is great to see."
