Six fire engines at Wolverhampton battery recycling factory
More than 20 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a battery recycling plant.
West Midlands Fire Service said half of LiBatt Recycling Ltd in Wolverhampton was damaged by smoke.
Fire damage was limited to a pallet of lithium-ion batteries weighing about 130kg.
Crews were called to Lincoln Street at about 2140 BST on Wednesday and the blaze was brought under control within four hours. The cause of the fire was being investigated.
Six appliances, from Wolverhampton, Bilston, Willenhall and Dudley, were at the scene.
