Man arrested after shots fired at Wolverhampton wedding party
A 21-year-old man was arrested after shots were fired during a wedding party in Wolverhampton at the weekend.
He is being held in custody on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
West Midlands Police said a person opened fire after leaving a car at the Gujarati Association on Mander Street in Merridale, at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.
The force said shots were then returned from the direction of the party.
More than 100 guests were at the party but no-one was injured, it added.
The man was arrested on Thursday.
