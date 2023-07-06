Man arrested after shots fired at Wolverhampton wedding party

The Gujarati Association on Mander StreetGoogle
Police said there were more than 100 guests at the party but no-one was injured
By Andy Giddings
BBC News, West Midlands

A 21-year-old man was arrested after shots were fired during a wedding party in Wolverhampton at the weekend.

He is being held in custody on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

West Midlands Police said a person opened fire after leaving a car at the Gujarati Association on Mander Street in Merridale, at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.

The force said shots were then returned from the direction of the party.

More than 100 guests were at the party but no-one was injured, it added.

The man was arrested on Thursday.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.