Off-duty Birmingham special constable disarms suspected gunman
- Published
An off-duty special constable has been praised for disarming a suspected gunman.
Birmingham-based Abdullah Bin Imad was about to get some food in the city when he saw two men acting suspiciously and called 999.
When he heard a shot fired the electrical engineer ran to detain one of the men and recovered a firearm, found to be a blank-firing weapon.
He said he wanted the suspect as far away from the public as possible.
CCTV footage shows the 22-year-old restraining the man until armed officers arrived.
He said he had been worried for people's safety.
He has been a special constable for four years, based in the Acocks Green area.
He said he loved the job and added: "You never know what's around the corner and I like making those fast-paced decisions when you're on the ground and on the move."
Det Supt Jim Munro said he showed "extreme bravery and didn't waste any time putting his training to effect.
"There's no way he would have known that it was not a live firearm."
West Midlands Police said two men were later charged with possession of an imitation firearm.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk