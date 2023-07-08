Family pay tribute to Nechells fatal shooting victim
- Published
The family of an 18-year-old man who died after being shot in Birmingham said he "would fill the air with joy and laughter".
Armaan Kadeer died on Tuesday after being found with gun shot injuries on a towpath in the Nechells area the previous day.
His family said: "He was the light in a dark room. He was the comforting hand when you'd feel down."
Five people have been arrested in connection with his death.
West Midlands Police said Mr Kadeer was found fatally-injured just off Mount Street at 00:15 BST on 3 July and was taken to hospital, where he later died.
A statement from his family said: "The loss of Armaan is a tragic blow to every one of us and we will miss him and his beautiful smile for the rest of our lives."
Three men, all aged 19, and another, aged 33, have been arrested together with a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.
All five been released on bail while inquiries continue.
