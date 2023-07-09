Heavy rain brings flash flooding in Birmingham

Rain at a jazz festival
The Mostly Jazz Funk and Soul festival had to be abandoned for the day

Heavy rain has brought flash flooding to parts of the West Midlands.

In Birmingham several inches of water covered parts of Alum Rock Road while the Mostly Jazz Funk and Soul festival site in the city Moseley Park had to be abandoned.

Meanwhile, National Highways reported link roads from M6 onto the A38M at junction six had to be closed due to flooding.

Further thundery showers have been forecast across the region for Sunday.

The organisers of the music festival, said: "We're absolutely devastated that this evening's weather took such a biblical turn."

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Mostly Jazz Funk & Soul Festival

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

They also thanked guests for their cooperation in evacuating the site and said they would reopen on Sunday.

Rain had been forecast and the organisers said they had hoped the storm would pass, but the flooding meant it was impossible to continue.

Majid Mahmood
Majid Mahmood filmed cars driving through the flood water in Alum Rock Road

City councillor Majid Mahmood filmed flooding on Alum Rock Road between Sladefield Road and Woodwells Road.

He also tweeted to report flooding on Chipperfield Road.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story