Man found guilty of Solihull taxi driver murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering a taxi driver, who was stabbed to death in Solihull.
Mohammed Istakhar, 44, was discovered at the junction of Braggs Farm Lane and Lady Lane in November last year.
Hours before, Mr Istakhar had picked up Oliver Pugh and another man in his taxi in Birmingham city centre.
Pugh, 19, from Solihull denied his murder, but was found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
He is due to be sentenced on 22 September.
The second passenger, Luca De-Fazio, 18, was found not guilty of murder but, at an earlier hearing, had admitted possession of a knife and sentenced to one month in prison.
The pair were picked up by CCTV chasing Mr Istakhar down a street before his taxi was driven to Pugh's house, where both men got out and removed the taxi livery and number plates.
It was later driven to Malpit Close, where it was recovered by police.
De-Fazio handed himself in to police the following day and was arrested, said West Midlands Police.
Both teenagers denied any involvement in Mr Istakhar's death, suggesting that the other was to blame.
Det Insp Michelle Thurgood said: "This was a horrific attack on a father who was out working that night to provide for his family.
"Earlier that evening, Pugh had also assaulted other men for no apparent reason. He was clearly intent on causing harm to others that night."
