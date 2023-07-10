Ian Paterson: Eleven further inquests set to open
A further 11 inquests are to be opened this week as part of an investigation into dozens of deaths linked to jailed breast surgeon Ian Paterson.
Paterson is currently serving a 20-year sentence after he carried out unnecessary or unapproved procedures on more than 1,000 breast cancer patients.
Judge Richard Foster said 417 cases of former patients had been reviewed.
The inquests will open and be adjourned on Friday. More than 30 deaths are already the subject of an inquest.
Mr Foster has been appointed as a coroner to conduct the inquests.
Paterson worked at Spire Parkway Hospital and Spire Little Aston Hospital in the West Midlands between 1997 and 2011, as well as NHS hospitals run by the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust.
Of the 36 patients currently subject to an inquest, 29 were NHS patients and seven were Spire patients.
Paterson was jailed in 2017 after being convicted of 17 counts of wounding with intent.
An independent inquiry found he had been free to perform harmful surgery in NHS and private hospitals due to "a culture of avoidance and denial" in a healthcare system where there was "wilful blindness" to his behaviour.
A statement issued on Monday on behalf of the investigation said: "Preliminary investigations under section 1(7) of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 have been carried out to identify whether there is reason to suspect that any former patients of Mr Paterson died an unnatural death as a result his care and treatment.
"Preliminary investigations are ongoing into the deaths of other patients of Mr Paterson, and it is anticipated that further inquests will be opened in due course.
"There are 294 further deaths where the cause of death is unknown because it has not been possible to trace a death certificate, despite enormous efforts by the Coroner's Officers."
The next-of-kin of former patients of Paterson have been asked to come forward and contact the solicitors to the inquests via the coroner's Paterson investigation website.
Another pre-inquest review hearing is expected to be held later this year or early 2024, with final hearings likely to begin in late 2024.