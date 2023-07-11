West Midlands young people taught first aid for stab wounds
A new first aid programme to teach young people how to treat stab wounds and deal with acid attacks is being rolled out in the West Midlands.
St John Ambulance's Young Responders scheme is aimed at teens in deprived communities who are at risk of dropping out of full-time education or training.
The pilot course encourages skills to help them deal with the street violence they could encounter and its effects.
The courses for those aged 16 to 25 are free.
Nearly 5,000 knife crime offences were recorded in the West Midlands last year.
The plan is to deliver the programme to as many schools and colleges across the area as possible.
At City of Wolverhampton College, teenagers have been taught not only how to deal with injuries but also help friends who need assistance after taking drugs or alcohol.
Student Jessica Mae James Causer, 16, said: "Me personally, I've seen people on the streets carrying knives and threatening people with them.
"No-one's got hurt or anything, but it's just the scary reality of actually seeing people with the knives, carrying them round."
Two teenagers died as a result of knife attacks in Wolverhampton last year.
Zane Smart, 15, died near a canal off Reapers Walk in Pendeford in May.
In June, Ronan Kanda, 16, was murdered on Mount Road, Wolverhampton, yards from his family home.
St John Ambulance director of youth and education Paul Evans said the programme was "about being able to practically do something in those moments when your friend is poorly, hurt, injured and needs help".
