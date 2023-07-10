Brothers jailed for kidnapping man in Wolverhampton
Three men who kidnapped a businessman at gunpoint before demanding a ransom of £19,000 have been jailed.
The victim was ambushed as he walked to his car after work in Wolverhampton on 10 November, police said.
Baljit Baghral, 33, and his brother David Baghral, 28, were each sentenced to 16 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court after being found guilty of three charges connected with the kidnapping.
A third man, Shanu Shanu, 22, was sentenced to 13 years and four months.
West Midlands Police said the three men had bundled the victim into a van, where they blindfolded him and tied him up.
They then drove him to a shop in Coseley, Dudley, where they held a gun to his head and threatened him with violence.
The man was held captive against his will for several hours, the force added, before the men persuaded one of his colleagues to leave £19,000 at a bus stop as ransom.
He was then left in the van in a nearby street, where he managed to get out and call police.
Following a trial, Baljit and David Baghral of Genge Avenue, Lanesfield, were both found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to blackmail and possession of an imitation firearm, with intent to cause fear or violence.
'Terrifying ordeal'
Shamu Shamu, of Longridge Lane, Southall, had pleaded guilty to the same three charges at the start of the trial.
Police said the trio were caught after investigators pieced together CCTV, ANPR and mobile phone data and discovered a group chat called "Robbers Gang" on Baljit's phone.
Det Con Dan David, from West Midlands Police, said: "These men subjected their victim to a terrifying ordeal which lasted for hours and left him fearing for his safety and even his life.
"They planned this venture with the sole purpose of extracting a large sum of money, but instead they now face a significant amount of time in jail."
