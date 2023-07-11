Birmingham brothers admit planning to join Islamic State
- Published
Two brothers have admitted planning a trip to Afghanistan to join a branch of Islamic State (IS).
Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan, 21, and Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan, 18, from Ward End in Birmingham appeared at the city's crown court on Monday.
Less than a week into their trial they both pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism.
The pair are due to return to Birmingham Crown Court for sentencing on 11 September.
Opening the Crown's case on 5 July, Harpreet Sandhu KC said the brothers had become "increasingly radicalised" over the course of 2022.
The court heard the brothers had bought clothes and equipment and had researched how to travel to Afghanistan to join the terrorist organisation known as Islamic State Khurasan Province (ISKP).
They had completed application forms to join IS, the court was told.
IS was proscribed by the Home Secretary in 2014 and ISKP is recognised as one of its "regional branches", Mr Sandhu told the jury.
Following the guilty plea, Det Ch Supt Mark Payne, said: "The weight of evidence against them clearly gave them no choice but to admit they were preparing to join and fight for a terrorist organisation."
