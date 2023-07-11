Wolverhampton man jailed for killing taxi driver in row over fare
- Published
A man has been jailed for killing a taxi driver in a dispute over a fare.
Anakh Singh was found collapsed in Nine Elms Lane, Wolverhampton, and died at the scene on 30 October.
He had been punched, kicked and headbutted by Tomasz Margol, 36, following an argument over the method of payment for his journey, police say.
Margol has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.
He was handed the sentence at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.
West Midlands Police said he was arrested on the same day as the attack, after he was identified on CCTV.
As he was detained the force said he told officers: "It's about what happened today... about the beating."
In tribute, Mr Singh's family described him as a "well-respected member of the community" and added "this loss has left us heartbroken and has forever changed our lives".
Det Insp Michelle Thurgood said: "This was a senseless and tragic act of violence.
"Mr Singh was a law-abiding man of good character who was simply trying to do his job."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk