Smethwick man jailed after raid uncovers gun workshop
A man has been jailed for five years after police said they found a workshop in his bedroom to convert blank-firing pistols into working firearms.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) raided the home of 50-year-old Alireza Nowbakht from Smethwick in the West Midlands on 22 December.
Officers discovered machining tools, a working gun, live rounds of ammunition and ammunition casings.
He admitted possessing a firearm and ammunition, and theft of a motor car.
The NCA said he purchased seven guns online from a legitimate supplier and had them delivered to a nearby address.
It said officers had him under surveillance when he picked them up and took them back to his home on Mallin Street.
When police raided Nowbakht's home they also found a stolen VW Tiguan parked outside.
He was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.
NCA Regional Head of Investigations Kay Mellor said Nowbakht "was clearly engaged in putting these weapons into the criminal supply chain in the West Midlands".
The weapons have since been destroyed.
