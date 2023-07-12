Handsworth murder arrest man detained under Mental Health Act
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Birmingham has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
Matthew Lynch, 43, was found with serious injuries at an address on Ashwin Road, Handsworth, at about 14:30 BST on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.
He died at the scene.
The 32-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection to Mr Lynch's death.
