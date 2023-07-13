West Midlands Police arrest two men on suspicion of terrorism

Counter terrorism officers searched five premises as part of a pre-planned operation

Two men from the West Midlands have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

An 18-year-old from Birmingham and a 22-year-old from West Bromwich were detained on Wednesday during a pre-planned operation.

They were held in connection with disseminating terrorism material and fundraising for terrorism, said police.

Counter terrorism officers searched five properties in connection with the arrests.

The West Midlands force said the men remain in custody.

