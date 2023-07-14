Babbs Mill: Bravery award for officers in frozen lake rescue bid
Officers who formed a human chain to try to rescue four boys from a frozen lake have been recognised for bravery.
Fourteen West Midlands Police officers tried to save the boys who fell in the Babbs Mill Park lake, near Solihull, on 11 December after feeding ducks.
One officer used his fist in an attempt to punch through the ice to reach them, however the boys could not be saved.
The officers were all handed Police Bravery Awards by the Police Federation of England and Wales on Thursday.
Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10.
A coroner concluded the boys' deaths were accidental.
PS Fergal Sharkey was one of the officers involved in the rescue who formed a human chain to try and reach the boys.
"Early on I could see that the [human chain], as best as it was intended, wasn't going to be enough," he said.
"There was no way we could get all the way across to where they disappeared under the ice."
He added: "At that point, I thought, personally I've got to do more than this. As part of the chain, I waded in myself, I just had to go out there and do my best.
"[My colleagues] worked as a team on each child, everyone was just focussed, we all wanted those children to survive. We were not giving up."
The 14 officers recognised were:
- PS Paula McDowell
- PS Fergal Sharkey
- PC Harriet Batchelor
- PC Alana Grigg
- PC Stewart Powers
- PC Joshua Adams
- PC Anthony Maginnis
- PC William Finnegan
- PC Fidha Akhtar
- PC Olivia Studholme
- PC Charanjit Chana
- PC Jordan Finn
- PCSO Chloe Westlake
- and an officer who wished to remain anonymous
Supt Rich Harris said: "My own local officers were first to arrive on scene within minutes and tried so desperately to rescue the boys that afternoon with many wading into the sub-zero water up to their necks to form a human chain.
"I am incredibly proud that the bravery of all those involved in trying so desperately to save the lives of Fin, Tom, Jack and Sam, has been recognised."
