Dog bouncing back after swallowing two tennis balls
- Published
A dog courted disaster after swallowing two tennis balls, prompting warnings over using the equipment when playing with pets.
While it is advantage Loki after the items were successfully removed from the five-year-old crossbreed, a charity says there should be no return service.
The PDSA said it dealt with such matters - which could become life-threatening - every year.
Loki is bouncing back at home in Wolverhampton after emergency surgery.
He started being sick following a game of fetch and an x-ray at a PDSA hospital revealed the two balls lodged in his stomach.
His owner Amy said: "Most of his toys are the 'super strong' ones - he's a gentle giant, but his toys don't last long if they aren't tough.
"But his favourites are tennis balls, he's obsessed."
The PDSA has advised owners to only use toys specifically designed for dogs.
PDSA Vet Catherine Burke said: "The size of tennis balls, and the way they bounce, means that there is a risk the ball can get stuck at the back of your dog's throat, causing them to choke."
She also warned the felt layer on tennis balls could have a sandpaper-like effect on a dog's teeth and over time could wear them down and cause pain and difficulty chewing.
The charity said balls designed for dogs were less likely to fall apart when chewed and owners should choose one big enough to be grabbed with the teeth and carried, but not fit perfectly in the mouth.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk