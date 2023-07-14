Tenth anniversary of Black Country Day celebrated
- Published
Events have been taking place across the region to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Black Country Day.
The occasion, marked each year on 14 July, commemorates the history and industrial heritage of Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton.
Visitors attended the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley on Friday as the area's most fitting venue.
Created in 1978, the 26-acre, open-air attraction brings 300 years of the Black Country to life.
The site contains reconstructed historic buildings, shops and houses.
The date of 14 July was chosen as it coincided with the creation of the world's first steam engine, which was invented in the area by Thomas Newcomen in 1712.
The event runs alongside The Black Country Festival, which takes place throughout the month of July.
A number of special events take place this weekend, including the Halesowen Black Country Festival Funday on Saturday and The Wolverhampton Transport Festival on Sunday.
An elite-level British cycling event, The Dudley Grand Prix, took place in the town centre on Friday, bringing further focus on the area.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk