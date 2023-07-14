Two West Midlands men charged with terrorism offences
Two men from the West Midlands have been charged with terrorism offences.
Roshman Azad Wali Saeed, 28, from Birmingham, is charged with two counts of distributing terrorist publications.
Tshko Ahmad Mohamad, 32, from West Bromwich, meanwhile is accused of fundraising for terrorism, West Midlands Police said.
The pair are due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The men, whom police initially said were aged 18 and 22, were arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands on Wednesday as part of a pre-planned operation.
