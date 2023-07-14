Ex-Sutton Coldfield scout leader jailed for historic sex offences
A former scout leader has been jailed after admitting 11 historical child sexual abuse offences dating back to the 1970s.
Stuart May, 79, was a scout leader in Sutton Coldfield, in the West Midlands, when the offences occurred.
Victims said the abuse happened at addresses linked to May, in his car, on scout trips and in the scout hut, often with other boys present.
He was sentenced to eight years and nine months on Thursday.
May, of Sketchley Lane, Ratcliffe Culey, Leicestershire, initially denied any wrongdoing, but pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on 15 June to eight counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14 years of age and three counts of inciting a boy under 14 to commit an act of gross indecency.
West Midlands Police said it started an investigation after detectives were contacted by a man in 2021 who said he had been abused by May when he was 12 or 13.
A second person then also told police he had been abused when he was 10-13 years old.
After officers accessed Scout Association records, two further people were traced who said they were abused by him the force said.
Investigating officer Elizabeth Weston encouraged other potential victims to come forward after a number of boys were identified during the investigation but some still remain untraced.
"Those who have come forward confirm there were often other boys present during their abuse, and as such it is believed that there are others who have either a personal story to share, or who may have been witness to incidents of abuse," she said.
"All of those involved have been offered support and a number are now engaged in therapy programmes to support them through the trauma of disclosure, reliving these events and now through the legal process."
May was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
