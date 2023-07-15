Halesowen teenager arrested for terrorism offences
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.
Counter terrorism police detained the man at an address in Halesowen, West Midlands, earlier.
He was arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism, distributing a terrorist publication and harassment, said West Midlands Police.
The man is being questioned at a police station and a property is being searched as a result of the pre-planned arrest, the force added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.