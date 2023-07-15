Two arrested after car crashes into Sedgley shop front

Scene of crash
The car crashed through the shop window on Dudley Street, Sedgley shortly after 06:00 BST

Two people have been arrested after a car went in to the front of a shop.

Two cars crashed on Dudley Street, Sedgley, West Midlands, just after 06:00 BST, before one of them left the road and went through the Co-op Travel shop window.

A woman, 20, was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the limit for alcohol, said West Midlands Police.

A 24-year-old man was detained on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and cannabis.

Both remain in custody, police said.

