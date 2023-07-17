Youth policy pays off for Henry Searle's tennis club
A Wolverhampton tennis club's youth policy paid off when Henry Searle lifted the Wimbledon Boys' Singles trophy.
It was a vindication for a club ethos of encouraging the stars of the future, the city's Lawn Tennis and Squash Club's director Steve Chilvers said.
Searle started at the club at two years old and quickly rose through the ranks.
"He was playing virtually at senior level at the age of 10 or 11, he was that good," Mr Chilvers said.
A large group of noisy supporters, wearing 'Henry's Barmy Army' t-shirt travelled to Wimbledon to support him.
There was a similar atmosphere at the club in Wolverhampton.
Members were invited to watch the final on a big screen.
"Henry has done his bit, let's help him put Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis and Squash Club on the map," one said.
After Wolverhampton-born Searle ended Britain's 61-year wait for a boys' singles champion at Wimbledon one fan said she was crying tears of joy.
The tennis club has about 250 junior members, seven academy coaches and a junior performance programme.
But it was not always that way.
Mr Chilvers said: "We were at one stage a very staid, old-fashioned club. We changed that dramatically, juniors are our lifeline and the future of tennis."
"As long as they can enjoy it and get a lot of satisfaction out of what they're doing there's nothing better than sport and nothing better than tennis."
