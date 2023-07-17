Stourbridge stabbing: Four murder arrests after 16-year-old boy dies
Four more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed.
The boy, from Bartley Green, was stabbed in Coventry Street, Stourbridge just before 19:00 BST on Saturday.
He was driven to Rowley Regis and an ambulance called but he died at the scene.
Two men, 19, and two boys, 16, remain in custody. One suspect was arrested at his home address and three went to a police station.
Two teenagers and a man in his 20s who were previously arrested in connection with the attack have been released under investigation.
Det Insp Laura Harrison, said: "These arrests are a significant step forward in our investigation, but we are still asking for anyone with information to come forward.
"The victim's family has been fully updated with this latest development and continue to be supported."
