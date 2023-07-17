Birmingham remembrance day for Sikh homicide victims
A vigil has been held to remember women of Sikh heritage who have lost their lives to domestic violence or so-called "honour crimes".
The event, in Birmingham's Centenary Square, took place on what would have been the birthday of Surjit Athwal, who was killed in India in 1998.
Her husband and mother-in-law were jailed for arranging her murder.
Charity Sikh Women's Aid (SWA) said the remembrance day will be held every year.
It said this would raise awareness of Sikh women who had died "in domestic homicides or suicide as result of domestic and sexual abuse" and "other harmful practices including 'so-called' honour-based abuse".
Sahdaish Pall, from the charity, said: "It's not a subject matter that's talked about very much in our community. It's quite taboo. It's brushed under the carpet and today what we're doing is we want to bring this to the forefront.
"A, we need to accept first of all that this is happening and, B, we need to do something about it.
"We've got to challenge this oppression and abuse of our women, because it's the only way to save lives."
SWA, which has a national victim support service, is a community-based organisation set up by women from the Sikh community in the West Midlands.
Surjit Athwal, 27, originally from Coventry, was murdered during a trip to the northern Indian state of Punjab in 1998, in a so-called "honour killing".
Her mother-in-law, Bachan Athwal, and husband Sukhdave Athwal, from Hayes, west London, were jailed at the Old Bailey in 2007.
