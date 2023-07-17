Birmingham Airport workers suspend strike over new pay offer

Birmingham AirportGetty Images
The walkout was due to be held on Tuesday but Unite said it was suspended while members were balloted on the new offer

A strike expected to involve more than 150 security staff and technicians at Birmingham Airport has been suspended after a fresh pay offer.

The walkout was due to begin on Tuesday, but will be paused while members are balloted, trade union Unite said.

If the offer is rejected, strike action will start on 1 August, it added.

An airport spokesperson said they hoped the new offer would be accepted "so we can focus on serving customers".

"We will be making no further comment until the result of the ballot is announced," Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.