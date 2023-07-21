Blocked access causes problems for Harborne retirement home
Retirement complex residents said they have trouble leaving their homes due to bad parking.
People in Pinner Court in Harborne, Birmingham, said cars are often parked across dropped kerbs creating problems for those in wheelchairs.
Their car park gates are also often partly blocked and has led them to have to pay to get rubbish picked up.
Birmingham City Council said it can arrange for additional patrols.
Pinner Court is on Ravenscourt Road, a residential road.
June McCausland uses a mobility scooter and parking across the dropped kerbs affects her ability to cross the road.
"It is not really nice having to wait in the rain," she said.
"They've parked not only on a drop down, but also on double yellow lines.
Fellow resident Marcia Gough added: "Cars park to the very, very limit...with the engine or the boot overlapping and this restricts access to our car park.
"Particularly the rubbish collection cannot get in at all, so we have had occasions when they couldn't collect our rubbish so we had to hire private lorries to collect it at considerable expense."
Sami Mubarak, of MECS estate agents, which is across the road, said he believes there should be parking permits on Ravenhurst Road.
Birmingham City Council said: "We will always encourage sustainable travel but for those who need to drive, be considerate and remember you are not the only road user - park properly, don't just plonk your car anywhere you choose regardless of others.
"Not only is it inconsiderate it can be dangerous."
It said Harborne is "regularly patrolled" by Civil Enforcement Officers, and Penalty Charge Notices have been issued to illegally parked vehicles.
