Ronan Kanda: Knife crime march following death of 16-year-old
- Published
A march has taken place in Wolverhampton in memory of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in a case of mistaken identity.
Ronan Kanda was murdered close to his home in Wolverhampton in June 2022.
His sister Nikita said: "We want to raise awareness - people don't actually understand how rife knife crime is."
Ronan's family has called for a ban on the online sale of swords and large knives and urged people to stop carrying weapons.
"Ronan was just the best, he was literally just the most caring beautiful soul and he had a heart of gold," said Ms Kanda.
She said his death had "broken" the family and added: "The street that we once grew up on has now become a murder scene for us for the rest of our lives."
Two 17-year-olds were sentenced last week for murdering Ronan as he returned from a friend's house.
A trial heard his attackers, one of whom had just collected knives bought online from a post office, mistook him for his friend.
On Wednesday, a group of friends and family marched from Mount Road, where Ronan was killed, to The Khalsa Academy on Millfields Road.
Ms Kanda said the aim was to raise awareness of the "horrible crime", adding: "We need to come together in solidarity because if this can happen to Ronan this can happen to anybody."
The family stopped outside Ronan's former school, because they have been unhappy with the response from staff following the murder.
Ms Kanda said: "They haven't really acknowledged Ronan and we've felt very hurt throughout this past year from the way they've acted."
In a statement, the school said it was "devastated" by Ronan's death, but it had been "prevented from addressing the concerns of families publicly as the case was in the middle of legal proceedings".
It said it had provided psychological support for students and organised sessions to teach them "about the devastating impacts of knife crime".
Ms Kanda also said the family were unhappy a trip to Alton Towers had gone ahead after her brother's death.
The school said it had taken the "difficult decision" because it believed it would help staff and students "to be away from school to help process the shocking news".
When asked what her message to anyone carrying a knife would be, Ms Kanda said: "It's such a cowardly act and you might act in the moment, but you might regret it for the rest of your life.
"You're not just killing that person, you're killing their families as well."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk