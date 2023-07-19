Shots fired towards Wolverhampton property leaving dog dead

Codsall Road sign
Two cars pulled up outside an address in Codsall Road, police said

Shots were fired towards a property in the night during an incident in which a dog died and a vehicle was set alight.

Two cars were understood to have pulled up outside an address in Codsall Road, Wolverhampton, at 00:25 BST and one rammed through security gates.

A group of men got out, shots were fired and the vehicle was set alight before they left in the other car.

No-one within the address was injured, but a dog was found with gunshot and other injuries and died, police said.

