Ladywood: Fury as dozens fail to get inside meeting about homes
- Published
Dozens of people were left furious after failing to get into a meeting to discuss the potential demolition of their homes.
Angry scenes unfolded in Ladywood, Birmingham, as large crowds gathered outside a packed community centre.
The £2.2bn regeneration of Ladywood Estate would involve bulldozing many of the almost 2,000 homes and replacing them with 7,000 new ones.
Footage on social media shows residents shouting through the centre doors.
The mammoth scheme is estimated to take two decades to complete and would also add a new school, public parks, business premises and community facilities.
But residents said they had learned from press articles vast swathes of land and homes would be demolished under compulsory purchase orders.
'We've been underestimated'
Financial services worker Leah Swinyard was among those left standing outside listening to the meeting over a speaker.
"I only bought my house in 2020 and there was no talk of this then - the leaflets were delivered in 2018 to 2019 but nobody recalls receiving anything," she said.
"I think they underestimated the strength of feeling around here, these are our homes. Did they think they'd just be able to come and take them away?"
A lack of information has left many worried about what the future holds, residents said.
St Joseph, a subsidiary of housing giant Berkeley Group PLC, is to lead the scheme, described as the city's most significant project this century.
The estate is currently home to roughly 5,000 people, most of whom are council or social housing tenants.
The first buildings are unlikely to go up until 2028 at the earliest.
Birmingham City Council has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
'Significant benefits'
Council leader John Cotton previously said the development was "the city's most significant housing regeneration and redevelopment opportunity and key to the sustainable growth and development of the city".
"The regeneration of Ladywood Estate will address both social and environmental issues and deliver significant benefits for the local community and wider Birmingham economy," he added when the plans were announced.
The number of properties will rise threefold, but only 16.8% of the new properties will meet the definition of affordable.
